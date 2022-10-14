ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Commanders ugly on and off the field

The dysfunctional Washington Commanders are ugly on and off the field. A day that began with a detailed report about Dan Snyder’s toxic ownership ended with a sloppy 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears in front of a national television audience Thursday night. Don’t let the victory fool you. The Commanders (2-4) were losers the minute ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, that Snyder has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell. There is no plan to vote on Snyder’s status at next week at the owners' meetings in New York, according to three people with knowledge of the agenda. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the discussions are private.

Commanders top Bears 12-7 Thursday night

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Chicago Bears 12-7. The Commanders did just enough to come away with their first win since beating Jacksonville in the opener and handed the Bears (2-4) their third straight loss. Washington caught a huge break when it punted on fourth down at its 36. Jones had trouble tracking the ball, then let it hit off his arms. Holmes recovered it in a big pile at the 6, and Robinson scored two plays later.

Deshaun Watson facing new lawsuit

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a new civil lawsuit from a woman in Texas claiming he pressured her into a sexual act during a massage therapy session two years ago. The woman filed the lawsuit in Harris County District Court in Houston. She claims Watson asked to have sex with her after getting a massage in a hotel room in 2020. When she refused, he pressured her into oral sex.

AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett

The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league notifies players of fines on Friday. Jarrett, Atlanta’s defensive tackle, was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win Sunday.