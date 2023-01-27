ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Wilks 'disappointed, not defeated' over Panthers snub

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks Tweeted said that he is “disappointed, but not defeated” that he didn’t land the team’s full-time head coaching position. The Panthers announced on Thursday they have agreed to hire Frank Reich as their new head coach. Wilks said "many people aren’t built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through.” Wilks' comments come less than 24 hours after his attorney in a previous lawsuit alleging unfair racial hiring practice against the NFL blasted the Panthers for choosing Reich over Wilks.

TENNIS

Djokovic tops Paul,

will face Tsitsipas

in Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic has put aside some shaky early play to beat unseeded American Tommy Paul 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 and reach the Australian Open final. Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas for the title on Sunday. The winner will move up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings. Tsitsipas made it to his second Grand Slam final with a 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 semifinal victory over Karen Khachanov. The No. 3-seeded Tsitsipas had been 0-3 in semifinals at Melbourne Park. Djokovic is seeking his 10th Australian Open championship to extend his own men's record and a 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall to equal Rafael Nadal's mark.

Paul, McDonald

on US Davis Cup team

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul and the man who eliminated Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park, Mackenzie McDonald, are among the players picked by interim captain David Nainkin for the U.S. Davis Cup team’s matches at Uzbekistan next week. Nainkin’s appointment was announced Friday, three weeks after Mardy Fish’s tenure as captain ended. The other members of the U.S. roster are Denis Kudla, Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek. Kudla replaces Jenson Brooksby on the team.

GOLF

McIlroy and Reed

both 6-under

after 1st round in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed produced big first-round finishes at the Dubai Desert Classic in what could lead to an intriguing showdown as the competition heads to a Monday conclusion.

LIV Golf series players Richard Bland and Ian Poulter were tied atop the leaderboard at 8-under overall when second-round play was suspended because of fading light. It was the second straight day of disrupted play.

McIlroy and Reed were in the news after some pre-tournament friction between the two and both completed their respective rounds at 6-under 66 in brief appearances on opposite ends of the course. McIlroy and Reed will start their second rounds Saturday.