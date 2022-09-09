ON THE SIDELINES

Bills blow out champion Rams in season opener

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Buffalo Bills have fallen short in enough playoff games in recent years to know the season is long and the opener doesn't mean much in January.

They still felt justified in their championship aspirations after going into the Super Bowl winners' home stadium and completely wrecking their banner-raising party on the NFL's opening night.

"We're going to make the plane do backflips on the way home tonight," Von Miller said. "We're going to celebrate this win, because you have to, but then we're going to go back to the lab."

Josh Allen passed for 297 yards while accounting for four touchdowns, Miller had two of Buffalo's seven sacks, and the Bills stamped themselves as a clear contender for the Rams' crown with a 31-10 victory over Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Stefon Diggs caught TD passes as the two-time defending AFC East champions began the NFL's 103rd season by overcoming four turnovers and running away with a blowout win in the same arena where the Rams won it all nearly seven months ago.

Chase Elliott only looking forward

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Chase Elliott wasn't around to see the fireworks at the end of last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington.

Or, for that matter, the fire coming from Kevin Harvick's car.

Elliott's playoff opener was over early after the regular-season champion lost control of his No. 9 Chevrolet and brushed the wall in Turns 1 and 2. Chase Briscoe, closing fast and with nowhere to go, collided with Elliott and caused too much damage for him to overcome.

His crew from Hendrick Motorsports tried to repair the broken lower control arm and toe link but ran out of time.

The result was a 36th place finish — dead last — and a big blow in the playoff race. Elliott dropped from the top seed to ninth heading into Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway, the second of three stops before the field is whittled from 16 to 12.

"It's not to say that I don't care," Elliott said this week, "but I recognize when you have something happen, there's nothing you can do after the fact. As much as I'd like to go back and change things and have a retry, that's not how it works. Really, you're only choice in that situation, having a bad day, is get prepared for the next week."

Busch still seeks track success, job for '23

It didn't seem much could still go wrong this year for Kyle Busch until his engine blew with 22 laps remaining in NASCAR's opening playoff race.

Busch had dominated at Darlington Raceway and led a race-high 155 laps for what should have been a much needed victory. He's had a crummy season and the 10-race playoff stretch is probably the final days of his career with Joe Gibbs Racing.

The only active driver with multiple titles has not been able to come to terms on a new contract at Gibbs, where he's driven since 2008 and won two Cup titles while also building Toyota's most successful truck team. M&M Mars is leaving NASCAR at the end of the year and JGR has been unable to find a replacement sponsor for Busch, who has offered to drive below his market value to get a deal completed.

And so this year had already been pretty lousy before his engine blew Sunday night while leading under caution. Instead of a victory that would have automatically advanced him into the second round, Busch finished 30th and remained 11th in the playoff standings.

Hall set to welcome 13

George Karl lost 19 of his first 21 games as an NBA coach. Tim Hardaway spent hours dribbling alone in an unfinished basement when it was too cold to go outside in his native Chicago. Theresa Grentz’s family lost all its belongings in a 1970 house fire, leaving her with only the yellow pajamas she was wearing at the time.

There were no signs that basketball immortality awaited any of them.

Now, they’re members of the most sought-after club in the game. Karl, Hardaway and Grentz are among 13 people who will be officially enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts on Saturday night -- a group that largely was tied together by what they overcame on their way to a long list of accomplishments that include NCAA titles, NBA titles and Olympic gold medals.

Karl was one of five people selected by the North American Committee, alongside West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, the late referee Hugh Evans and longtime NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway.

Swin Cash, Marianne Stanley and Lindsay Whalen were selected by the women’s committee. Longtime coaches Del Harris and Larry Costello were picked by the contributor committee, while six-time All-Star Lou Hudson was chosen by the veterans committee. Grentz — who played for the legendary Immaculata program and guided Rutgers to the final AIAW title in 1982 — was chosen by the women’s veteran committee, and FIBA Hall of Famer Radivoj Korac by the international committee.

'72 Olympic medal retrieval thwarted

Members of the 1972 U.S. Olympic basketball team have talked about finally retrieving those silver medals they vowed to never accept and left behind in Germany.

No, they still don't want them for themselves.

They believe the medals belong in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, but the latest attempt to get them from the International Olympic Committee has been thwarted.

To get the medals a home in the Hall of Fame — which is holding its induction ceremony for the Class of 2022 this weekend — the IOC told the players they first have to accept them.

“If we have to accept them, then that’s not going to be an option,” said Tom Burleson, a center from North Carolina State who played on the team.

It's the same non-starter it was 50 years ago Friday.

The Americans’ first loss in Olympic competition remains one of the most complicated and controversial finishes ever — there's little question it's part of the sport’s history, which the Hall preserves.

It's not that the IOC disagrees with the Hall of Fame option. The Olympic governing body would let members of the team do what they want with the medals — once they've followed the organization's procedure for obtaining them.