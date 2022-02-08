ON THE SIDELINES

Texans hire veteran Smith as new head coach

HOUSTON — Lovie Smith has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans.

Smith, who is Black, is the second minority candidate to be hired this offseason after the Miami Dolphins hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, on Sunday.

Smith spent last season as Houston's associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He will take over for David Culley, who is also Black, and was fired after just one season.

"He is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL and an established leader," Houston general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement. "A proven winner, Lovie has shown the ability to develop players both on and off the field for years. We had numerous discussions with countless coaches, executives, and players, and what revealed itself is that Lovie has both the leadership and people skills it takes to lead us forward."

The 63-year-old Smith joined the Texans last offseason after spending 2016-2020 as the coach at Illinois.

This will be the third NFL head coaching job for Smith, who coached the Chicago Bears for nine seasons and coached Tampa Bay for two seasons ending in 2015.

AP sources: Saints tap Dennis Allen to replace Sean Payton

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have promoted defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach, two people familiar with the decision said Monday.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced their chosen replacement for Sean Payton, who resigned nearly two weeks ago after 16 years with the club.

ESPN first reported the Saints' decision to promote from within after the club also had interviewed outside candidates, including former Miami coach Brian Flores, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Allen, 49, is in his second stint with the Saints. He was their secondary coach when they won the Super Bowl in the 2009 season. He left New Orleans in 2011 to become Denver's defensive coordinator before taking his first and only other head coaching position with Oakland Raiders in 2012.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0