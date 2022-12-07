ON THE SIDELINES

MLB

MLB commissioner:

2023 'big year' for A's future

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Oakland Athletics will have their relocation fee waived if they decide to move to Las Vegas, and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says 2023 is a big year when it comes to the future of the franchise. Speaking at baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego, Manfred also said the Los Angeles Angels are hoping to have their sale resolved by opening day. He had no update on the sale process for the Washington Nationals. The A’s have played at the Coliseum since 1968 and their lease expires after the 2024 season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Virginia football players

granted extra year of eligibility

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to Virginia football players whose eligibility has expired in the aftermath of the slaying of three members of the team. The school confirmed the decision Wednesday. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed last month as they returned to campus from a field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C.

NFL

Jaguars QB Lawrence

plans to play despite injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the first practice of his NFL career because of a sprained big toe on his left foot. But Lawrence and coach Doug Pederson expect the second-year pro to get on the practice field later in the week and probably play at Tennessee on Sunday. Lawrence wore a protective shoe on his foot, which got twisted during a sack last Sunday in a loss at Detroit.

Panthers DE Anderson

hoping to return

after 'minor stroke'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson has revealed he suffered a minor stroke in October because of a blood clot in his brain. Anderson said he felt numbness in his legs and his speech became slurred on Oct. 22. His wife took him to a hospital, where he remained for several days receiving treatment. The Panthers placed him on the non-football injury list but didn't detail what happened to Anderson. He told reporters on Wednesday about the blood clot and stroke. Anderson says he has no lingering issues and hopes to return to action on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.