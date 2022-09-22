ON THE SIDELINES

TENNIS

Federer, Nadal to team up in doubles Friday

LONDON — Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will team up in doubles at the Laver Cup on Friday in what Federer has announced will be the final match of his long and illustrious career. Federer is the owner of 20 Grand Slam titles. Longtime rival Nadal has a men’s-record 22 major championships. They will pair up for Team Europe against the Team World duo of U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. The lineup for Day 1 at the competition founded by Federer’s management company has been announced.

NBA

Bulls' Lonzo Ball to miss start of season

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is scheduled to have surgery on his left knee next week for the second time in less than a year and figures to miss the start of the season. The Bulls said Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement Wednesday in Los Angeles. He will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. Ball played a major role in Chicago’s resurgence last year after being acquired from New Orleans in a sign-and-trade deal. He was limited to 35 games and did not play after Jan. 14. Ball had surgery for a torn meniscus two weeks later.

WNBA

Players skip Russia in offseason

SYDNEY — Top WNBA players are finding other places to compete this winter, not wanting to go back to Russia after the arrest and conviction of Brittney Griner on drug possession charges and the country's invasion of Ukraine. Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones are going to Turkey. Courtney Vandersloot is headed to Hungary. All three were part of the same Russian super team as Griner. That club won five EuroLeague titles in the past eight seasons and has been dominant for nearly two decades with former greats DeLisha Milton Jones and Diana Taurasi playing there. Nearly a dozen WNBA players competed in Russia last winter and none are heading back in the upcoming WNBA offseason.