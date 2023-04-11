WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Cavinder twins say

they're leaving Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — For Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the Elite Eight apparently was enough and their time at Miami is over. The Cavinder twins are two of the most prominent athletes in the name, image and likeness era of college athletics. They announced Tuesday they won't return to the Hurricanes next season. That ends their Miami tenure after just one year with the program. They transferred from Fresno State in April 2022 with hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament. They likely exceeded even their own expectations by helping the Hurricanes fall just short of reaching the Final Four. Both played four seasons in college but could have played next season, too.

Hailey Van Lith

enters transfer portal

Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal. The star guard who finished 12th all-time in scoring at the school will graduate in May, earning her degree in finance in three years. Van Lith’s final game was close to her home in Washington, where the Cardinals lost to Iowa in the Elite Eight. Van Lith scored 27 points in that 97-83 loss. She averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season. She is the latest big name to enter the portal. Earlier this week, Aneesah Morrow of DePaul, who was a second-team All-American, announced her plans to transfer.

WNBA

Brittney Griner

working on memoir

NEW YORK — Saying she is ready to share the “unfathomable” experience of being arrested and incarcerated in Russia, basketball star Brittney Griner is working on a memoir that is scheduled for spring 2024. Griner was arrested last year at the airport in Moscow on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months, much of that time in prison. Her plight unfolded at the same time Russia invaded Ukraine and further heightened tensions between Russia and the U.S., ending only after she was freed in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner’s memoir is currently untitled and will eventually be published in a young adult edition.

NFL

Family: QB Haskins

was drugged before

he was fatally struck

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The family of deceased Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has filed a lawsuit claiming he was drugged, robbed and extorted before he was fatally struck while standing drunk on a highway after running out of gas. The Florida lawsuit alleges that the former Ohio State star was drugged and robbed by a man and three women in the hours before the April 2022 accident. The lawsuit does not give any specifics. The 24-year-old had been in South Florida for offseason workouts with Steelers teammates when the accident happened. A medical examiner's report released last year said Haskins had a blood-alcohol content that was double the legal limit when he was struck by a dump truck.