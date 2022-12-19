ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Purdue holds top spot in AP poll

Purdue maintained its grasp on No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll on Monday, receiving 40 of the 60 first-place votes from a national media panel after knocking off Davidson in its only game last week. That allowed the Boilermakers to hold the top spot for a second consecutive week. But after then-No. 2 Virginia lost to Houston, UConn leaped into second place and scooped up the remaining 20 first-place votes. The Huskies were unranked in the preseason. rest of the top five were Houston, Kansas and Arizona. Marquette entered the poll at No. 23 and Arizona State at No. 25.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

TCU's Dykes named AP coach of the Year

TCU’s Sonny Dykes is The Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff in his first season with the school. Dykes received 37 of 46 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters to become the second TCU coach to win the award. The first two were won by Gary Patterson, the coach Dykes replaced. TCU faces Michigan on Dec. 31 in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal. Tulane coach Willie Fritz was second with two first-place votes, followed by Tennessee’s John Heupel and last year’s winner, Jim Harbaugh of Michigan.

NFL

Giants beat Commanders to end winless streak

LANDOVER, Md. — Daniel Jones and the New York Giants ended their winless streak by beating the Washington Commanders 20-12. Jones was 21 of 32 passing to win in prime time for the first time in 10 chances in the NFL. Kayvon Thibodeaux scored a touchdown on a fumble he forced and recovered after declaring earlier this week that prime time likes him. The Giants forced a second fumble by Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke with six minutes left in the fourth quarter. New York bolstered its playoff chances by improving to 8-5-1 and hurt Washington's postseason hopes two weeks after the teams played to a tie.