ON THE SIDELINES

Doctors: Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin is described as being in good spirts, while undergoing testing for a second day at a Buffalo hospital to determine what led to him going into cardiac arrest during a game last week. Hamlin posted a note on social media saying he's not quite home yet, a day after being transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical Center. The tests being conducted on Hamlin also will determine when he can be discharged.

Source: Panthers request interviews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — According to a person familiar with the situation, the Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka. The Panthers also conducted an interview with former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday as the team does not release details of its coaching search.

Rams' McVay weighing departure

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Sean McVay says he will take an undetermined amount of time to contemplate his future before he commits to a seventh season with the Los Angeles Rams. He clearly is strongly considering walking away from his remarkable head coaching career at its lowest point after the Rams posted the first losing record of his six-year tenure. At least Matthew Stafford confirmed he'll return in 2023.

Commanders fire offensive coordinator

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Coach Ron Rivera announced the move after the team finished 8-8-1 and missed the playoffs. Washington ranked 20th in the NFL in offense, 21st in passing and 24th in scoring.