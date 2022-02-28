On the sidelines: South Carolina still top seed

South Carolina still top seed

The NCAA selection committee did its final reveal Monday night of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, although the Baylor-Iowa State game played that night wasn't factored in.

The same four teams were No. 1 seeds in the previous reveal.

“We didn’t spend a lot of time on the top four,” NCAA selection committee chair Nina King said. “They are four solid teams right now and are deserving of one seeds.”

King said that the last few teams in the reveal — Tennessee, Iowa, Indiana and Oklahoma — as well as the next couple of Notre Dame and Oregon took up about half of the 2.5-hour call with the committee.

“Trying to balance what happened since the last reveal Feb. 10 as well as the whole body of work. Everything is not just about the last two weeks,” she said. “At this point, we have a lot more information then we did two weeks ago. Some teams have had seven games since last reveal. We looked at a lot. You can slip a sheet of paper in between them and there's not a lot of difference.”

The top 16 seeds again will host the first- and second-round games, a year after the entire tournament was played in San Antonio because of COVID-19 concerns. While the coronavirus is still causing problems throughout the country, the NCAA expects to be able to play the tournament in its normal locations, including at campus sites for the first weekend.

Zach Johnson to captain Ryder Cup

Johnson to captain Ryder Cup’Two-time major champion Zach Johnson is taking over as Ryder Cup captain, leading an American side trying to end 30 years without a victory on European soil.

The decision is not a surprise. Johnson, 45, has been an assistant captain each of the last two matches, and the U.S. team has moved toward captains with previous involvement.

Medvedev moves to No. 1

Daniil Medvedev officially moved up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, overtaking Novak Djokovic to become the 27th man to hold the top spot since computerized rankings began in 1973.

Medvedev, a 26-year-old from Russia who won last year's U.S. Open and was the runner-up at this year's Australian Open, rose from No. 2.

Djokovic slid down one place after having participated in only one tournament in 2022 because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. He was deported from Australia and not allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park because he is not inoculated — and has said he won't get the shots, even if he needs them to be able to play elsewhere, such as the French Open or Wimbledon.

Medvedev is the first player other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to get to No. 1 since February 2004, when Andy Roddick was there.

Medvedev is also the first new No. 1 since Murray in November 2016 and the third Russian man to lead the rankings, following Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin.

Jeter leaving Marlins

MIAMI — Derek Jeter went into the offseason talking about the Miami Marlins spending more money on contracts, figuring out ways to contend and continuing to build for the future.

His focus — or the Marlins’ focus — apparently has changed since.

And now, the Hall of Fame player has left the organization, both as its CEO and a shareholder.

Jeter announced a surprise departure from the Miami Marlins on Monday after 4 1/2 mostly unsuccessful years that didn't come remotely close to matching his success as a player for the New York Yankees. The Marlins had the fourth-worst record in baseball over Jeter’s four seasons, making the playoffs only in 2020 when more than half of the MLB’s 30 teams qualified in the pandemic-affected year.

Gonzaga, Arizona top poll

The top six and seven of the top nine teams in the AP Top 25 lost on the same day last week, an unprecedented day of chaos that led to some big changes in this week's poll — everywhere but at the top.

Gonzaga and Arizona remained the top two teams in the poll released Monday, holding steady despite both losing their most recent games.

The Zags received 43 first-place votes from the AP's 61-person media panel after being a unanimous pick last week. No. 3 Baylor had four first-place votes and No. 4 Duke picked up 11. Auburn rounded out the top five.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Purdue, Kansas and Kentucky all lost on Saturday, marking the first time in the AP poll era (1948-49) that the top six teams lost on the same day. No. 9 Texas Tech also lost, setting another record for most top-10 teams losing in one day.

More baseball talks

JUPITER, Fla. — Locked-out players and Major League Baseball engaged in a series of intense meetings that stretched into Monday night as they attempted to forge the path to a labor deal before management's deadline for salvaging opening day on March 31.

Commissioner Rob Manfred met with the union twice — once more than he had previously since the lockout started Dec. 2. After months of talks in fits and starts, the sides shifted into possible deal-making mode.

"We're working at it,'" Manfred said around 6 p.m. after his second session of the day with the union.

Deputy commissioner Dan Halem and executive vice president Morgan Sword then held an hour-long meeting with the union. They emerged at shortly after 8 p.m. for a caucus, and a later bargaining session was planned.

The sides were negotiating for the eighth straight day after meeting just six times on core economics during the first 2 1/2 months of the lockout. They have laid out their positions to each other in detail, both agreeing to funnel more money to young players but entering the day far apart on many economic terms.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0