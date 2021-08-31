ON THE SIDELINES: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Mac Jones era in New England has begun.
The Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday, clearing the way for the rookie to open the season as New England's quarterback, according to a person with knowledge of the move.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced.
Newton's release came hours before NFL teams reduce rosters to 53 players and brings an abrupt end to his stay in New England. Newton went 7-8 as the starter in the Patriots' first season since Tom Brady departed and signed with Tampa Bay. New England finished 7-9 for the year.
"I really appreciate all the love and support during this time, but I must say please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton posted on Instagram Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Jones was impressive throughout training camp, displaying an ability to lead the offense down the field and bounce back from mistakes. He's also earned the respect of the coaching staff and veteran players.
The Patriots' move means this could mark the second time in the NFL since the merger that more than two rookie quarterbacks started opening games.
Trevor Lawrence already has been named the starter in Jacksonville; Zach Wilson is projected to start for the Jets; and Jones is set for New England's opener against Miami on Sept. 12.
Five rookie quarterbacks started openers in 2012.
Watson still on Houston's roster
HOUSTON — Quarterback Deshaun Watson remained on the active roster Tuesday as the Houston Texans made cuts to reduce their roster to 53 players.
Watson's future with the team is in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them.
Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations. Even before the accusations against Watson, he had been unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade earlier this year.
Watson, who led the NFL in passing yards last season, reported to camp to avoid being fined and participated in individual drills but never practiced with the team, watching as Tyrod Taylor ran the offense.
"I've said from Day 1 that Deshaun is a part of this team and we'll continue to handle business accordingly," Taylor said when asked about his thoughts on Watson remaining on the roster.
The Texans haven't named Taylor the starter, but he started each preseason game and his repetitions in practice made it clear that he would be the one to replace Watson.
Payton: Saints planning
up to a month away
The New Orleans Saints are investigating the possibility of remaining in the Dallas area for up to a month and opening their regular season against Green Bay in the Cowboys' home stadium, coach Sean Payton said.
While the Superdome appears to have been spared significant damage from Hurricane Ida, there are logistical challenges with staffing an NFL game there in the near future because of the widespread damage in the New Orleans area.
Many New Orleans residents have evacuated and officials have advised them not to return for at least another several days while roadways are cleared and widespread damage to power lines are repaired. Some neighborhoods are expected to be without power for weeks.
"There's a chance that, if our stadium is not ready to host the Packers in Week 1, where might that game be?" Payton said Tuesday. "That game could very well be right here at AT&T Stadium. We've got enough fans in this area and Houston, certainly from northern Louisiana, that we think that would be something that's very realistic."
Payton said the Dallas area, where the Saints relocated on Saturday as Ida approached the Gulf Coast, also seems to make the most sense as a temporary practice base because multiple Division I college football programs there have offered help and because of conflicts or logistical challenges with other locations the club considered.