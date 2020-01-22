Manning retiring
after 16 seasons
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record, has retired.
The Giants said Wednesday that Manning would formally announce his retirement on Friday.
The recently turned 39-year-old's future had been in doubt since the end of the season. Manning's contract with the Giants expired after the 4-12 season and there was little chance he would be returning after losing his long-time starting job to rookie Daniel Jones.
The Giants acquired Manning from San Diego on draft day in 2004 after the Ole Miss quarterback told the Chargers he did not want to play for them and forced the deal that general manager Ernie Accorsi gladly accepted.
It started a major turnaround for a team that was 4-12 the previous season.
Manning replaced Hall of Famer Kurt Warner as the starter for then-new coach Tom Coughlin after nine games. They won the NFC East the following season.
Within three seasons, the Giants won their first NFL championship since the 1990 season and Manning got his first Super Bowl MVP award, knocking off the previously unbeaten New England Patriots. The second came after the 2011 season when Manning and company again beat Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Pats.
Manning was the only player in Giants history to play 16 seasons. His 236 regular-season games (234 starts) and 248 total games are team records.
From Nov. 21, 2004 through Nov. 23, 2017, Manning started 210 consecutive regular-season games, then the second-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history (to Brett Favre’s 297). After sitting out one game, he started the next 22 in a row, giving him 232 starts in 233 games — plus 12 postseason games. Manning never missed a game because of injury.
Manning is sixth in NFL history with 8,119 attempts and seventh with 4,895 completions, 57,023 yards and 366 touchdown passes. He also has the franchise’s highest career completion rate (60.29 percent). He was selected to four Pro Bowls.
With $252 million in salary earnings, Manning eclipsed brother Peyton in 2019 as the highest-paid player in NFL history. This coming season, Eli's total will be passed by Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
Legendary coach
Wootten dies at 88
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Morgan Wootten, a Hall of Fame basketball coach who built DeMatha High School into a national powerhouse and mentored several future NBA stars during a career that spanned parts of six decades, has died. He was 88.
The school announced his death on Twitter, writing, “The Wootten Family is saddened to share the news that their loving husband and father Morgan Wootten passed away" on Tuesday night surrounded by his family.
Wootten coached DeMatha, a private Catholic school in Hyattsville, from 1956 to 2002. He went 1,274-192 and retired as the winningest high school coach in history, although he now ranks second.
Wootten never had a losing season and won at least 30 games on 10 occasions.
"If you're in basketball and you don't know Morgan Wootten, there's something wrong with you," North Carolina coach Roy Williams once said.
Wootten, who was born in Durham, North Carolina, on April 21, 1931, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000. He was introduced at the ceremony by Red Auerbach, the Hall of Fame coach of the Boston Celtics who died in 2006.
"Morgan Wootten had it all," Auerbach said. “He loved the game, he loved the kids, he was a teacher. He's always in command, without being loud or brash.”
Wootten launched the careers of a number of players who went to the NBA, including Adrian Dantley, Danny Ferry, Sidney Lowe and Kenny Carr.
No more Oakland, now
it's the Las Vegas Raiders
LAS VEGAS — The Oakland Raiders have been officially renamed the Las Vegas Raiders.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak unveiled the Raiders’ new name alongside owner Mark Davis at a news conference Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium.
Sisolak read a proclamation at the announcement, officially calling Jan. 22 “Las Vegas Raiders Day” in the state of Nevada.
"The Raiders were born in Oakland and played 13 seasons in LA. Both cities will always be part of our DNA," Davis said. "But today, we begin a new chapter in our storied history."
The team, founded in 1960, has won three Super Bowls in its 60-year history.
The NFL officially approved the Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas in March 2017.
The Raiders will base their training and business operations in Henderson and play their home games at 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, located on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.
Installation of a translucent roof for the $2 billion football stadium being built for the Raiders is months behind schedule, but officials say it should be ready by the start of next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.