ON THE SIDELINES: Jaguars make Trevor Lawrence starting QB

Lawrence has completed 20 of 32 passes for 184 yards in two exhibitions, both losses. He started each game, was sacked three times, and led the offense to just a field goal in six series.

"It's frustrating, but also we just got to stick together and keep playing," Lawrence said. "We're going to figure it out. I'm really confident in that. We got a bunch of guys that are putting the work in and we're going to do everything it takes to get on the right track."

Lawrence went 34-2 at Clemson, recording the third-best winning percentage by a starting quarterback (minimum 30 starts) in college football since 1978. He finished his college career undefeated in regular-season play and led the Tigers to the national championship as a freshman in 2018.

After a slow start to the offseason – Lawrence had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in February and then was hampered by a strained hamstring in organized team activities – he looked every bit as advertised in camp. Teammates raved about his arm, his mobility, his touch on deep passes and his command of the huddle.

