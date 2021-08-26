ON THE SIDELINES: Jaguars make Trevor Lawrence starting QB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer figured Trevor Lawrence would be his starting quarterback long before he even took the Jacksonville job.
But Meyer insisted Lawrence earn the spot, whether his goal was to send a message to his young team or set a tone for his NFL tenure. So Meyer staged a sometimes laughable "competition" during offseason workouts, training camp and the preseason.
Meyer finally ended the charade Wednesday by naming Lawrence the team's starter for the season opener at Houston on Sept. 12, one of the least surprising decisions in franchise history.
Meyer gave Lawrence the nod over third-year pro Gardner Minshew after two preseason games and a month of training camp. Meyer expects Lawrence will never have to earn a starting job in the NFL again.
Lawrence, the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and Minshew, a two-year starter in Jacksonville, split repetitions with the first-team offense during camp. Meyer wanted "healthy competition" at every position, including quarterback.
Nonetheless, just about everyone outside Minshew's camp expected Lawrence to be Jacksonville's starter in Houston. Lawrence was the top college prospect in nearly a decade, and outperformed Minshew at every turn during camp.
Meyer also said Lawrence will start Jacksonville's preseason finale at Dallas on Sunday.
Lawrence has completed 20 of 32 passes for 184 yards in two exhibitions, both losses. He started each game, was sacked three times, and led the offense to just a field goal in six series.
"It's frustrating, but also we just got to stick together and keep playing," Lawrence said. "We're going to figure it out. I'm really confident in that. We got a bunch of guys that are putting the work in and we're going to do everything it takes to get on the right track."
Lawrence went 34-2 at Clemson, recording the third-best winning percentage by a starting quarterback (minimum 30 starts) in college football since 1978. He finished his college career undefeated in regular-season play and led the Tigers to the national championship as a freshman in 2018.
After a slow start to the offseason – Lawrence had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in February and then was hampered by a strained hamstring in organized team activities – he looked every bit as advertised in camp. Teammates raved about his arm, his mobility, his touch on deep passes and his command of the huddle.
Titans' outbreak now at 8; Tannehill on COVID list
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans' virus outbreak keeps growing, with quarterback Ryan Tannehill among three players added Thursday to the reserve/COVID-19 list.
General manager Jon Robinson said Tannehill, tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard are joining four other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That makes three Titans starters out, along with coach Mike Vrabel, bringing the team's outbreak to eight people.
Broncos name Teddy Bridgewater starting QB
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are going with the steady over the spectacular.
Coach Vic Fangio informed the team Wednesday morning that Teddy Bridgewater edged incumbent Drew Lock to win the starting quarterback job.
"It was really, really close," Fangio said, adding there never really was a clear-cut winner. "We had to make a tough choice, but we feel we can win with both of them."
What broke the tie was Bridgewater's cool headedness, confidence and a veteran's savvy honed over seven seasons and five stops in the NFL over a career defined by his comeback from a devastating knee injury.
Seahawks to induct Holmgren, Hasselbeck into Ring of Honor
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks will induct former quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and coach Mike Holmgren into the team's Ring of Honor during the upcoming season, the team announced Wednesday.
Hasselbeck will be inducted during halftime of Seattle's Oct. 25 game against New Orleans. Holmgren will be inducted six days later during halftime of the Seahawks' matchup with Jacksonville.