ON THE SIDELINES: Jaguars Etienne out for season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Travis Etienne was supposed to be a game-changer for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season.
He might not have had the same impact as rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but Clemson's other offensive star and the Atlantic Coast Conference's all-time leading rusher looked like he would be a prominent figure — maybe even the go-to guy — in coach Urban Meyer's offense.
Matchup nightmare? Versatile weapon? Big-play threat? Etienne was expected to provide all those and more after Jacksonville chose him with the 25th overall pick in April's NFL draft.
Now, though, Meyer and the Jaguars will have to wait a year to see what Etienne can do in the NFL. The team placed the running back on injured reserve Tuesday, one day after he suffered a Lisfranc injury to his left foot. Etienne sprained his foot during Monday night's loss at New Orleans.
Tests revealed the extent of the injury Tuesday. He is expected to have surgery as soon as possible. He may have been able to return late in the year, but the Jaguars opted to take a cautious approach and give him plenty of time to recover before the 2022 season.
Since Etienne landed on IR before 53-man rosters get set next Tuesday, he can not return this season.
Losing Etienne is a significant setback for the Jaguars, who planned to use him to create mismatches as a receiver in the slot and as a change-of-pace back.
Etienne tallied 4,952 yards in four seasons at Clemson. He also set ACC records for rushing touchdowns (70), total touchdowns (78) and points scored (468). He scored at least one touchdown in 46 of 55 career games, and the Jaguars were counting on him to have similar success as a rookie.
He was essentially uncoverable out of the backfield in training camp and one of Lawrence's favorite targets near the goal line.
Etienne also had been part of a three-back rushing attack for Jacksonville, sharing carries with starter James Robinson and backup Carlos Hyde. But Etienne has more speed and elusiveness than either of the other two and would have played a major role.
Replacing Etienne won't be easy, if even possible. Jacksonville has no one on its roster with his skillset.
Newton on track to return to practice
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday he expects Cam Newton to return to the field this week for the second day of joint practices with the Giants after the quarterback missed a second day of practice because of a misunderstanding of COVID-19 testing rules.
Newton is under an NFL-mandated five-day reentry process for unvaccinated players after traveling to a team-approved, out-of-town medical appointment over the weekend. The Patriots issued a statement Monday about the trip, saying the quarterback had tested negative daily for COVID-19 while he was away but had misconstrued the protocols about tests conducted away from NFL facilities.
Belichick confirmed he would be eligible to return to workouts on Thursday.
Bears to start Fields in preseason finale
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will start rookie quarterback Justin Fields in the preseason finale Saturday at Tennessee against the Titans.
"I prepare the same," Fields said. "I'm just going to approach it the same way and just go out there and play my hardest."
Although Fields is starting that game, he still is regarded as the Bears' backup to veteran Andy Dalton for the regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 12.
"All I want to see from him is just play a good game of football at the quarterback position and again keep the big picture in mind for all of us," Bears coach Matt Nagy said of Fields before practice Tuesday.
COVID-19 sidelines Bucs Ryan Succop
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop will miss this weekend’s preseason finale against Houston after testing positive for COVID-19.
Coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that Succop’s positive test comes after the 34-year-old kicker had dinner in Tampa with some friends who play for the Tennessee Titans, who held joint practices with the Bucs leading up to last Saturday night’s preseason game between the teams.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Sunday that he tested positive after waking up earlier in the day with a sore throat. Tennessee also placed defensive lineman Anthony Rush on the reserve-COVID-19 list on Monday and the outbreak grew to four by Tuesday.
Succop, a former South Carolina Gamecock, tested positive Tuesday and was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list.
Bills' Beasley, Davis in COVID-19 reentry process
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis were among at least five Buffalo Bills players to miss practice for COVID-19 reasons on Tuesday.
A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Beasley and Davis must spend at least five days away from the team facility after having close contact with a Bills trainer who tested positive. That means both will miss the Bills' final preseason game on Saturday, when Buffalo hosts the Green Bay Packers.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not commented on the development first reported by the New York Daily News.
Falcons add Rosen to backup QB race
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen has signed with the Atlanta Falcons and will compete to open the season as the backup quarterback.
Rosen replaces AJ McCarron, who was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. The Falcons said Sunday an MRI showed McCarron suffered an ACL injury to his right knee in Saturday night's 37-17 preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Rosen, 24, was the No. 10 overall pick by Arizona in the 2018 draft. Rosen lasted only one season with the Cardinals, starting 13 games in 2018 and throwing 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.