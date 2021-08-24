ON THE SIDELINES: Jaguars Etienne out for season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Travis Etienne was supposed to be a game-changer for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season.

He might not have had the same impact as rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but Clemson's other offensive star and the Atlantic Coast Conference's all-time leading rusher looked like he would be a prominent figure — maybe even the go-to guy — in coach Urban Meyer's offense.

Matchup nightmare? Versatile weapon? Big-play threat? Etienne was expected to provide all those and more after Jacksonville chose him with the 25th overall pick in April's NFL draft.

Now, though, Meyer and the Jaguars will have to wait a year to see what Etienne can do in the NFL. The team placed the running back on injured reserve Tuesday, one day after he suffered a Lisfranc injury to his left foot. Etienne sprained his foot during Monday night's loss at New Orleans.

Tests revealed the extent of the injury Tuesday. He is expected to have surgery as soon as possible. He may have been able to return late in the year, but the Jaguars opted to take a cautious approach and give him plenty of time to recover before the 2022 season.

Since Etienne landed on IR before 53-man rosters get set next Tuesday, he can not return this season.