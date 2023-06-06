COLLEGE BASEBALL

Georgia hires LSU pitching coach to lead program

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia has hired LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson as its new coach. Johnson replaces Scott Stricklin, who was fired on May 26 following a 9-0 loss to South Carolina in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. Georgia went 29-27 this season, including an 11-19 mark in the SEC. Johnson was the Minnesota Twins’ pitching coach before making the unusual move of leaving the major leagues for the job at LSU on June 22, 2022.

MLB BASEBALL

Braves option Michael Soroka to Triple-A Gwinnett

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves right-hander Michael Soroka, who posted an 8.38 ERA in two starts in his comeback from two right Achilles tendon tears, has been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. The move came after Soroka allowed five runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings in Atlanta’s 8-5 win at Arizona on Sunday. Soroka, an All-Star as a rookie in 2019, suffered his first Achilles tendon tear early in the 2020 season. He needed a follow-up procedure before suffering a second tear in 2021.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Vick, Fitzgerald and Suggs among CFHOF ballot

Michael Vick, Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Suggs are among the college football stars who will be considered for induction to the Hall of Fame for the first time this year. The National Football Foundation released Monday a list of 78 players and nine coaches from major college football who are on the Hall of Fame ballot. Vick led Virginia Tech to the BCS championship game against Florida State as a redshirt freshman in 1999. Fitzgerald was the Heisman Trophy runner-up for Pitt in 2003. Suggs had 24 sacks for Arizona State in 2002.

Coroner rules natural causes in death of UNLV athlete

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Las Vegas say the death of a 20-year-old UNLV football player who was found unresponsive in his studio apartment in February was caused by a heart ailment. The Clark County coroner said Monday that an autopsy found Ryan Keeler had a disease that causes thickening of the heart muscle. He died Feb. 20 of a fatal irregular heartbeat, and the coroner ruled his death natural.

NFL

Floyd to reunite with Miller in Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to sign linebacker Leonard Floyd to a one-year contract in reuniting the player with fellow edge rusher, Von Miller, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press.

Bills' Hamlin participates in team drills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With a helmet on, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took part in team drills for the first time this spring and some six months since having a near-death experience during a game. Hamlin appeared upbeat by happily waving to the cameras pointed at him during pre-practice stretching drills. Hamlin had previously been limited to taking part in individual drills and the stretching portions of practice.

TENNIS

Belarus' Sabalenka waits for a handshake

from Ukraine's Svitolina at French Open

PARIS — Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has spoken at a postmatch news conference after beating Ukraine's Elina Svitolina to reach the French Open semifinals for the first time. Sabalenka had skipped her media sessions after her previous two matches in Paris after saying she felt uncomfortable because of questions about Belarus, which aided Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Sabalenka waited at the net after her 6-4, 6-4 victory Tuesday even though Svitolina has said she would not shake hands with any opponent from Russia or Belarus. Sabalenka forgot and said she went to the net out of “instinct." She will face Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the semifinals.