ON THE SIDELINES: CGR parts ways with driver Kyle Larson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — As sponsor after sponsor dropped Kyle Larson after he used a racial slur during a live-streamed virtual race, his NASCAR team owner was backed into a corner.
Chip Ganassi could let major sponsors pull all their funding, as they said they would, and bankrupt his team or he could cut ties with the driver he had plucked from sprint car racing and groomed into an elite stock car driver.
It was essentially out of Ganassi's hands.
He fired the 27-year-old Larson on Tuesday in what he described as “an emotional call” — the only move possible to stabilize his organization.
“I told Kyle he can come back from this; he can even come back from this with our team,” Ganassi told The Associated Press. “But there really wasn't any choice.”
Larson's stunning downfall took less than 48 hours, unusual in its details and coming with sports everywhere basically shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. The most coveted upcoming free agent in NASCAR lost almost every sponsor he had in what could ultimately be an eight-figure blunder.
Larson loses his 2020 salary plus the massive payday expected from his next contract. If he eventually lands with another team, it will surely be at a far discounted rate than the value he had built since moving full-time to NASCAR in 2013.
The unraveling began Sunday night when Larson appeared to lose communication on his headset with his spotter while competing in one of the iRacing virtual events that have grown in popularity during the sports hiatus.
During a check of his microphone, he asked his spotter, “You can’t hear me?” That was followed by the N-word. The slur was directed at his spotter, who is white.
He was suspended without pay by CGR on Monday, then suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Larson, who is half Japanese, was ordered to complete sensitivity training. Primary sponsors McDonald’s and Credit One Bank pulled their support within hours. Chevrolet suspended its relationship with Larson, and all but one commercial partner indicated they were walking away.
Without funding on the No. 42 Chevrolet as long as Larson was in the car, Ganassi had to act.
Pearce retires after 13 MLB seasons
Former South Carolina Gamecock great, Red Sox player and 2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce said he has retired after a 13-year major league career.
Pearce, who was named the MVP after hitting three home runs with eight RBI as Boston defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games, made the announcement Monday night on WEEI in Boston. The radio station was rebroadcasting Game 1 of that World Series, with Pearce providing some commentary.
"You know what? It has been a good run. Right now I am officially retired," he said.
Pearce, who turned 37 on Monday, played for seven teams in his MLB career and hit .254 with 91 home runs and 303 RBI in 766 games.
Booker retires from NBA
Former Clemson basketball standout Trevor Booker announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday following eight seasons for the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers.
He released a video explaining he took three or four days to compose a letter he called "probably the hardest thing I've ever had to write."
The 2006 Gatorade South Carolina Player of the Year from Union County detailed the obstacles he had to overcome during his journey to the NBA and everything the game has allowed him to do.
Booker was a first-round pick of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2010, last appeared in a game during the 2017-18 campaign, when he suited up for the 76ers, Pacers and Nets.
He averaged 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest that season and appeared in seven playoff games for Indiana.
"I'm just a country boy that got to live out his dreams while doing what I love," Booker said. "I'm a minority owner of a Major League Soccer team in DC United... all this was possible because of the sport of basketball."
Former MLB manager Frey dead at 88
SOMERSET, N.J. — Jim Frey, who managed the Kansas City Royals to the 1980 AL pennant and the Chicago Cubs within one win of the 1984 World Series, died on Tuesday at 88 in his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Hank Steinbrenner dead at 63
NEW YORK — Hank Steinbrenner, the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and one of the four siblings who own the controlling shares of the New York Yankees, died Tuesday at age 63.
The team said he died at home in Clearwater, Florida, due to a long-standing health issue.
A chain smoker and miniature drag racer, Hank hoped to succeed his father as the team’s controlling owner. But Hank's brother Hal, 11 years younger, was put in charge in November 2008.
George Steinbrenner, who bought the Yankees from CBS in 1973, died in July 2010 and wife Joan died in December 2018.
