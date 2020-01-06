TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put an end to the initial question about his future, announcing Monday that he is entering the NFL draft and closing the book on a college career that began with a splash and ended with a devastating injury.
Now the questions will be about where he'll be drafted not if he would turn pro.
Tagovailoa is recovering from right hip surgery in November following an injury on Nov. 16 against Mississippi State that ended projections of the start quarterback being the potential No. 1 overall pick. The serious injury made has made his draft status less clear though Alabama team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain has said Tagovailoa's prognosis is "excellent" and predicts a full recovery.
Tagovailoa said during a news conference that he's optimistic he'll be able to play next season, but said it's hard to predict how high he'll be drafted.
"It's a unique situation, for sure," Tagovailoa said with his parents and little brother, Taulia, watching from the front row. "A lot of the guys, the general managers, the owners, that I've talked to kind of said the same thing. They kind of look at this injury like a knee injury almost, although it's not. In a way that, OK, are we going to take a chance on this guy or will he be able to possibly do a pro day before the draft and what-not?
"Really, the biggest thing they want to do is just see that we can move and we can just be back to how we were playing prior to the injury."
This year's draft class of quarterbacks includes LSU Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and Oregon's Justin Herbert. If Tagovailoa had returned to Alabama and looked like his old self, there was still no guarantee he would be the top pick in a 2021 draft that will likely include Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.
Tagovailoa, the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up, helped Alabama navigate the transition into one of the nation's top passing offenses. In less than two seasons as starter, he set an Alabama record with 87 career touchdown passes and ranks third with 7,442 passing yards.
He was regarded as one of the top Heisman candidates again before the season-ending injury. In his absence, Alabama lost to rival Auburn and failed to make the College Football Playoffs for the first time.
Tagovailoa, who went to New York to have his hip examined over the weekend, acknowledged the uncertainty of his draft status. He'll continue to rehab in Tuscaloosa.
Cowboys hire McCarthy
FRISCO, Texas — Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs eight straight years while coaching two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for similar results from McCarthy with Dak Prescott.
McCarthy, who won the title as Green Bay's coach at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago, has agreed to become the ninth coach in Dallas team history, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the decision.
McCarthy interviewed over the weekend, before the Cowboys made the announcement Sunday that Jason Garrett wouldn't return after 9½ seasons.
Dallas missed the playoffs at 8-8 with high expectations in a make-or-break season for Garrett, whose contract expires next week.
Undefeated Auburn rises to No.5
San Diego State survived a big test by beating a talented Utah State team on the road. Auburn kicked off the SEC season by winning at Mississippi State for the third time in its last 18 tries.
As the calendar flipped to a new year, the Aztecs and Tigers are the only undefeated Division I teams left.
Both moved up in The Associated Press poll released Monday.
The top three spots remained unchanged. No. 1 Gonzaga received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel, with No. 2 Duke getting nine and No. 3 Kansas two. Baylor was No. 4.
Auburn (13-0) climbed three spots to No. 5, its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-00. San Diego State (15-0) moved up six places to No. 7, the Aztecs' highest ranking since hitting No. 5 six years ago.
Carolina women still No. 4
NEW YORK — UConn cruised to two more conference wins and remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll to start off 2020.
The Huskies received 19 first-place votes Monday from a 30-member media panel to stay ahead of second-ranked Oregon. The Ducks got seven first-place votes, picking up two from Oregon State, which got three. The Beavers stayed No. 3 and were followed again by South Carolina, Stanford and Baylor.
The Lady Bears will play at Connecticut on Thursday — the first of three marquee matchups for the Huskies over the next month. UConn, which beat Wichita State and SMU last week, also plays Tennessee and Oregon, as well as having an exhibition game against the USA Basketball national team.
Louisville was No. 7, with UCLA jumping two spots to No. 8 after the Bruins beat previously undefeated Arizona on Sunday. North Carolina State was No. 9 and Texas A&M moved up to No. 10.
