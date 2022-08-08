ON THE SIDELINES: Alabama tops Coaches' preseason poll; Clemson 4th

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama tops Coaches' preseason poll; Clemson 4th

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches' poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15.

The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football coaches. Alabama is coming off a loss in the College Football Playoff title game to Georgia.

The Buckeyes received five first-place votes and the Bulldogs got six. No. 18 Texas also received a first-place vote.

Clemson was No. 4 and Notre Dame was No. 5. Michigan, coming off its first CFP appearance, was sixth, followed by Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor.

Oklahoma's Gundy resigns

Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy says he has resigned after using offensive language during a film session. He made the announcement in a social media post and the school confirmed it with a statement. Gundy joined the program as an assistant in 1999 and was on staff for all 14 of the Sooners’ Big 12 titles and the national championship in 2000. He spent the last seven seasons coaching wide receivers after spending the previous 16 seasons coaching running backs. He was one of the holdovers when Brent Venables took over as head coach in December.

NFL

Browns' Hunt practices after trade demand

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns' training camp hasn't lacked for drama because of quarterback Deshaun Watson's NFL disciplinary case over sexual misconduct allegations.

Now, there's a new storyline involving running back Kareem Hunt — even if the head coach insists the 27-year-old's fight for an extension is “normal.”

The NFL's rushing leader in 2017 demanded a trade after the team denied his request for a long-term contract extension, holding himself out of team drills Friday and Saturday in protest but rejoining on Sunday.

“We are working, there is no distraction,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on the practice field. “I understand there are things that happen that certainly get attention, and that’s OK. ... This is normal. This is NFL football, as far as I know.”

Hunt is in the final season of a two-year, $12 million extension signed in 2020. If the Cleveland-area native is on the active roster for all 17 games, he will earn $6.25 million this season.

Saints QB Winston leaves practice with foot 'tweak'

METAIRIE, La. — Saints projected starting quarterback Jameis Winston has a foot injury that coach Dennis Allen is describing as a “tweak.” Allen says Winston was rolling out during a passing drill on Monday when he began to feel pain in his foot. Winston did not receive any treatment on the field and remained at practice a period before walking on his own to the trainers room to have his foot evaluated. Winston is New Orleans’ projected starter despite tearing ligaments in his left knee in a game against Tampa Bay last Oct. 31. Winston signed a two-year extension worth up to $28 million in March. He has participated regularly in full-team drills since the start of camp on July 27.