On the right is all right

Here is a fourth deal that came in the frame for the Justin Lall Best Played Deal of the Year from the International Bridge Press Association. It was declared by Hugh McGann from Ireland and originally written up by John Carruthers, the editor of the IBPA Bulletin.

North's one no-trump showed 14-16 points. Four diamonds promised six or more spades and slam interest. After four control-bids and South's jump to six spades, Tom Hanlon (North) felt that his spade queen and diamond honors were what South's doctor had ordered.

West led the lowest-from-an-odd-number diamond three.

When the dummy appeared, declarer saw that the contract was far from laydown. It seemed that he would have to take six spades, two hearts, three diamonds and two clubs. So, hoping that East did not have a singleton diamond king, McGann played low from the board and won with his jack. He confidently played a spade to the queen but had to pause again when West discarded a diamond. South ran the spade nine, played a club to the ace and cashed the club king, getting some good news for a change.

McGann took dummy's heart winners, discarding a club, and trumped a heart. Now came a club to dummy's jack, leaving East with three spades and one heart and declarer with three spades and one diamond. When dummy's last club was led, East had no answer. If he ruffed, declarer would overruff and draw trumps. If East pitched his heart, South would throw his diamond and lead the diamond ace for a trump coup. Fierce!

