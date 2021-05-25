On defense, uppercut on the short side

Karl Kraus wrote, "A child learns to discard his ideals, whereas a grown-up never wears out his short pants."

That is true, but adult bridge players have to discard their ideals when the situation demands. In today's deal, would you prefer to declare in or defend against four hearts?

North's four clubs was a splinter bid. It announced game values with four-card heart support and a singleton (or void) in clubs.

West correctly started with the spade ace. After, say, the club-king lead, declarer wins, draws trumps, plays off dummy's diamond honors, ruffs a diamond, trumps a club and cashes the diamond five. His 10 tricks are four hearts, four diamonds, the club ace and the diamond ruff in hand.

Under the spade ace, East signaled encouragement with the nine. So, West cashed the spade king and continued with his third spade to East's queen. What next?

If West held the club ace, he would have cashed it before leading the third spade. Since the defenders had taken all possible side-suit tricks, they needed a trump winner. When this is the situation, as we saw yesterday, give a ruff-and-sluff. Often an uppercut secures that extra trick. However, that defensive ruff must not be made by the longer-trump hand. Here, when East led his last spade at trick four, whether declarer discarded a club or ruffed, West had to ditch a diamond (best) or a club. Declarer could try to establish a long diamond or to ruff two clubs in the dummy, but West would always get a trump trick.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0