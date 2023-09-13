PHILADELPHIA — Matt Olson could have picked any number of milestones that stood out as his favorite in a season where his 51 homers matched the best in Braves' history. Olson even considered Atlanta's 281 total homers — a number stretched when the Braves hit three more against the Phillies — the most in a season for any team in National League history.

But the most impressive feat?

For Olson, make it 95 wins for the Braves — and put the champagne on ice.

Olson matched Andruw Jones for the Braves’ season home run record with 51 and Atlanta moved to the cusp of the NL East title, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 7-6 in 10 innings Tuesday night.

The Braves can wrap up their sixth straight division crown with a win Wednesday over the Phillies.

“That's why we play this game,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It's an exciting time of year and everybody's aware of it. It's kind of special that you get to experience that. Heck yeah, they should enjoy it, relish it. Can't wait to get up, get a cup of coffee and play a game.”

Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run shot and Ronald Acuña Jr. had a two-run homer for the Braves. After blowing a 6-1 lead, they won on Eddie Rosario’s RBI single off Craig Kimbrel (7-6) that scored the automatic runner.

Olson is trying to pass Jones, who hit 51 in 2005.

Olson homers not enough

Monday as Phillies split

doubleheader with Braves

PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Marsh homered, Jake Cave hit an RBI triple and the Philadelphia Phillies spoiled Matt Olson’s 50th homer and salvaged a doubleheader split with a 7-5 win over the Atlanta Braves. Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuña Jr. went deep for the Braves in a 10-8, 10-inning win in the opener. Harris also homered in the nightcap. Olson hit a three-run homer off the second deck in the third and added a solo shot for his MLB-best 50th in the sixth.