Two convicted felons are accused of killing 47-year-old John Henry Butler on March 6, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warrants.
A woman says a male broke into her Santee motel room, held her at gunpoint, raped her twice and robbed her, according to an Orangeburg County …
A 63-year-old Eutawville man is accused of trying to kill a man who was driving his ex-girlfriend around in a golf cart.
Former Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard has completed the prison sentence for his federal gun charge. Now he must face state charges.
Investigators are seeking a “potential suspect” in the March 6 shooting death of 47-year-old John Henry Butler at his 2030 Russell Street home…
Orangeburg County School District's sole charter school is ending its 10-year affiliation with the district effective June 30.
A Santee woman is accused of prostitution and robbing a customer.
Orangeburg officials are planning how spend the city’s $6.3 million share of federal coronavirus relief money, including on downtown revitaliz…
The day was full of hugs and handshakes as thousands returned to Elloree for the 58th running of the Elloree Trials on Saturday.
