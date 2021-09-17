Older adults should be sure to get enough water

Older adults must make a deliberate effort to stay adequately hydrated. The actual amount of water needed is up for debate. The often-repeated advice that we should drink six to eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day is not based on scientific findings; the amount of water someone needs actually varies from person to person. Body weight, activity level and even the daily weather play a role. The needs of an active person outdoors in a warm climate will be different from those of a sedentary individual spending time inside.

Many foods -- most notably fruits, vegetables and leafy greens -- contain water that contributes to hydration. So do the coffee, tea and fruit juices we consume.

Considering your run-in with dehydration, it would be wise to check in with your health care provider for guidance on your daily water needs. Until then, as someone who is in good health, the recommended six or eight glasses per day are a reasonable goal. (Individuals living with heart or kidney problems who have to monitor fluid intake must check with their doctors for the safest way to get the fluids they need.)

Water, which has no added sugars and zero calories, remains the best option. You can bump up the flavor with lemon, lime or a slice of cucumber. As we mentioned earlier, tea and coffee do count. We urge you to steer clear of sodas, including artificially sweetened ones. The important thing is not to try to fulfill your quota all at once, but to consume fluids gradually throughout the day.

