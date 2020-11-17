Ohio senator joins COVID-19 vaccine study to set example

CINCINNATI — A U.S. senator is participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study, hoping to encourage others to volunteer to take part in testing.

Ohio Republican Rob Portman told The Associated Press that he wanted to do what he could to help "explain the great potential for these vaccines" and the need for volunteers.

Portman decided to sign up after hearing about the that need from executives with Covington, Kentucky-based CTI, which is recruiting volunteers and doing vaccine tests for multiple drugmakers.

"I could help ... encourage more people to step up and join the trials," Portman said.

He said he also wants to send a message about vaccine safety.

"One of the challenges as you know is assuring that .... people will be willing to be vaccinated."

He noted that some surveys have shown that many Americans are wary of vaccine safety when vaccines become available.

He received an injection Nov. 5 at a CTI Cincinnati lab that is testing for Johnson & Johnson's vaccine candidate. Volunteers get either the vaccine or a dummy shot but aren't told what they received.