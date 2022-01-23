OCtech moving ahead on renovation

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is continuing to move forward with the second phase of its work to upgrade its Health Sciences Building.

During an Area Commission meeting on Jan. 18, OCtech Vice President of Financial Affairs Kim Huff reported that the college had not spent much from its capital projects fund outside of $26,000 for its Building K renovation project.

"I have submitted the paperwork for what we call Phase Two approval to the state. It has to go to CHE (S.C. Commission on Higher Education), and then it goes to the Joint Bond Review Committee after that. CHE meets next month in February, and then after that meeting, it'll move over to the JBRC for approval. Once we get that approval, then we can go back and sign a contract with the architect to continue working in Phase Two," Huff said.

Phase 2 of the Building K renovation project includes mechanical and electrical upgrades, including HVAC replacements, to the Health Sciences Building. Repurposed space will also create the opportunity for amenities such as study rooms. Building K was built in 1987.

The Area Commission approved proceeding with phase 2 of the Building K renovations with an estimated cost not exceeding $4.2 million during a Nov. 9 meeting.

The money will come from $2 million the college had set aside in its capital projects fund, along with half of $4 million the college is receiving from the state for deferred maintenance.

The college is also in the process of moving its machine tool program to Building T.

"We're working with the architect now. We hope to bring at our next meeting an estimate of the cost to do the renovation work in Building T that's necessary mostly for electrical, for the equipment that will be purchased and put down there," Huff said.

"That is money that will be paid for from state funds. Dr. (Walt) Tobin was able to get our local delegation to give us $2 million last year for this project. The majority of it will be used to purchase equipment, but then some of it will be used to also do this renovation work down in Building T," he said.

Also during the meeting, the Area Commission approved using $75,000 from the college's plant fund for a new digital sign in front of campus. Work with an an architect is underway.

"The one we have is showing some age, and it doesn't even work properly. So we've even turned it off. It looks pretty bad out by the road, and we want to get that replaced," Huff said.

He also delivered a December finance report. The college reported revenue of $14,951,015 million at the end of December, with expenses standing at $10,074,685.

"FTE numbers appear to be down, and I think for the spring semester we're going to be short in our tuition again. Right now it's a little over 10% from what we had budgeted initially. We've got that to account for," Huff said.

He said the college does have federal money to help offset the impact of reduced tuition.

"We don't know if we're going to have it beyond this year or not. There's a period of time coming up next month where we could ask for a no-cost extension to carry some of those funds over into next year if we want to. So right now our tuition revenue does appear to be down from what we had budgeted. Now we also have some savings on the expense side to help offset that," Huff said.

He reported the college’s continuing education division is improving financially.

"I would like to point out that they are still showing a profit through the 50% mark of the year; $200,000 of revenue vs. $178,000 of expenses," Huff said.

Academic Affairs

Williette Berry, OCtech’s vice president of academic affairs, reported the college has filled a temporary grant position for an SC-Pride project manager, as well as a vacancy for an EMT instructor and program coordinator.

"We still have one nursing instructor position that's already posted, but we haven't started interviewing there yet. Then we have five temporary grant positions that we are already posted for: a bio/biomedical instructor, an early childhood instructor, an Early College adviser ... an Early College dean, and then we have an interventionist.

She continued, "We also have one more temporary grant position, which is for a CNA/phlebotomy instructor, but that position will not be posted until March of 2022."

Berry said the college is looking at starting an HVAC certification program.

"It's going to consist of 33 credit hours, and the letter of notification is going out to SACS this week. So hopefully we'll hear back from them in a positive manner," she said.

Berry also reported the college's spring convocation is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 11."

Student Services

OCtech Vice President for Student Services Dr. Sandra Davis reported that spring semester classes began Jan. 10, with the college continuing to register students for mini-session classes, along with other classes to start in March.

She said the position of assistant director of enrollment remains open.

"We've already started that interview process for that particular position," Davis said.

She also reported the electronic delivery of student refund monies is going well.

"We partnered with BankMobile as a provider for those EFTs (electronic funds transfers) for students. Last week, we received notice from BankMobile that we were recognized as an ACE Award recipient from them. We had a very successful launch in the fall semester, which resulted in 97% of our disbursements being delivered electronically to the students," Davis said.

She continued, "That was a huge transition for us, moving away from printing and mailing checks to delivering those funds electronically to students, which ultimately meant that they had access to those funds a lot earlier than what they would have had if we had to print and mail checks.

"There were a lot of helping hands that contributed to that project being so successful ... and we were just very pleased that it went so well considering that that was a major project for us here on our campus."

Davis said, "With these refunds, these are typically credit balances that they're due, meaning they have more financial aid than what's needed to cover their tuition and fees. So if they don't use it in the bookstores, then they're getting these credit balances refunded back to them."

She presented several policies for the commissioners' review, but only one had a revision: time transcript requests would be processed from the time the college received students' completed transcript and full payment of all applicable charged.

"It was previously within 10 days, and now we're saying that we can deliver those within seven days," Davis said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

