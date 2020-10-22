Oct. 20 S.C. Prep Media Poll

Class 5A - 1. Dutch Fork (14), 2. Fort Dorchester, 3. Gaffney, 4. Dorman, 5. Byrnes, 6. Sumter, 7. T.L. Hanna, 8. Northwestern, 9. Goose Creek, 10. Boiling Springs. Other receiving votes- Carolina Forest, Hillcrest, Ridge View, Berkeley.
Class 4A - 1. Myrtle Beach (14), 2. AC Flora, 3. North Myrtle Beach, 4. Westside, 5. South Pointe, 6. Greenwood, 7. Greer, 8. Beaufort, 9. Greenville, 10. West Florence. Others receiving votes: Catawba Ridge, May River, North Augusta, Hilton Head Island, York.
Class 3A - 1. Dillon (10), 2. Chapman (4), 3. Daniel, 4. Camden, 5. Gilbert, 6. Wren, 7. Oceanside Collegiate, 8. Aynor, 9. Fairfield Central, 10. Chester. Others receiving votes: Belton Honea Path, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Palmetto, Union County, Lake City.
Class 2A - 1. Abbeville (14), 2. Gray Collegiate, 3. Newberry, 4. Cheraw, 5. Chesnee, 6. Saluda, 7. Batesburg-Leesville, 8. Barnwell, 9. Timberland, 10. North Central. Others receiving votes- Christ Church, Pelion, Wade Hampton, Andrews, Woodland, Phillip Simmons, Latta.
Class A - 1. Lake View (11), 2. Lamar (3), 3. Southside Christian, 4. Blackville-Hilda, 5. Whale Branch, 6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 7. Carvers Bay, 8. Wagener-Salley, 9. Johnsonville, 10. C.A. Johnson. Others receiving votes- Green Sea Floyds, Ridge Spring-Monetta, McCormick, Williston-Elko, Branchville.
Voters: Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Kennington Lloyd Smith, III, Anderson Independent Mail; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Wes Kerr, LowCoSports.com; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Alex Zeitlow, The Herald; Justin Mathis, upstateprep-cast.net; Jamie McBee, The Boiling Springs Sports Journal; Pete Yanity, WSPA-TV
