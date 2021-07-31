OCSO deputy's son headed to 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

He said he commended decorated gymnast Simone Biles for stepping back from the pressures of the Olympics to take care of her mental health.

“It could be other personal reasons why Simone doesn’t want to compete. I’m all for her because every athlete is human. We’re all human beings, and we all go through plenty of trauma. It could be family reasons, it could be personal reasons. No one knows what goes on in an athlete’s life. They just the know the athlete for sports and competing. That’s cool, but outside of track, we’re human. We’re normal people,” Wise said.

‘He tries to go above and beyond’

Meredith says she is proud of her son and his accomplishments.

“I’m very proud of him. He works hard. I really don’t have to do anything. I don’t have to say anything about his grades, or none of that. He’s always been independent. A little aggravating at times, but I think that’s with any kid,” she said.

At Coastal Carolina, her son has received awards for making the 2019-20 Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll (3.0-3.49 GPA) and spring of 2020 Dean’s List (3.50-3.99 GPA).

Meredith, who also has an older son, Justin, a truck driver, said her youngest child was always independent.