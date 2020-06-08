Occasionally it will work perfectly

Here's another remark by Winston Churchill, about a political rival: "Occasionally he stumbled over the truth, but hastily picked himself up and hurried on as if nothing had happened."

Some bridge players, after making a mistake, move on to the next deal as if they had played perfectly. That is ideal, but others fret, allowing the blunder to distract their play on subsequent deals. Lucky players err in theory but do not pay, because the cards forgive them. In today's deal, though, declarer had to handle the trumps correctly to make his slam. What was the right way to play the heart suit for one loser?

North, on the first round of the auction, could have made a negative double, or responded two clubs, or, as she chose to do, cue-bid two spades to show exactly three-card heart support and at least game-invitational strength. (If she had had four or more hearts, she would have responded two no-trump, an excellent idea originally espoused by Andy Robson and Oliver Segal from England.) South made a strange help-suit game-try with three diamonds. When North control-bid four clubs, South used Roman Key Card Blackwood, then settled into six hearts.

After receiving a club lead, declarer saw that he had to take one spade, four hearts, two diamonds and five clubs. So he could afford to lose one trump trick, but not two. In this situation, the correct play was low to the nine first. Declarer would get home if East had either the heart king or the 10 and the jack (and there was no bad split).

