Obituary deadline
Obituary deadline

Amid the uncertainties of the hurricane forecast and impact on South Carolina, The T&D is adjusting the obituary deadline on Sunday for Monday’s print and online editions to 3 p.m. Sunday. We are also adjusting the deadline on Monday for Tuesday to the same 3 p.m.

