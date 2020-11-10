'Obamacare' likely to survive, high court arguments indicate

"I think it's hard for you to argue that Congress intended the entire act to fall if the mandate were struck down when the same Congress that lowered the penalty to zero did not even try to repeal the rest of the act. I think, frankly, that they wanted the court to do that, but that's not our job," Roberts said.

In the court's third major case over the 10-year-old law, popularly known as "Obamacare," Republican attorneys general in 18 states and the administration want the entire law to be struck down. That would threaten coverage for more than 23 million people, as well as millions of others with preexisting conditions that now would include COVID-19.

The Supreme Court could have heard the case before the election, but set arguments for a week after. The timing could add a wrinkle to the case since President-elect Joe Biden strongly supports the health care law.

Speaking after the arguments, Biden called the Republican-backed challenge to the law "cruel and needlessly divisive" and vowed to enact reforms to expand coverage when he's in office next January, regardless of the outcome of the Supreme Court case.