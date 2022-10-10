O-W lineman selected to Shrine Bowl

The 2022 Shrine Bowl rosters were announced Sunday and Orangeburg-Wilkinson offensive lineman Ja’Quan Sprinkle and Woodland athlete Suderian Harrison have both been invited to play for the SC team.

The annual game features some of the top talent from North and South Carolina meeting on the football field. The game returns after a two-year absence due to COVID.

Sprinkle leads a Bruins line that has paved the way for over 1,200 yards of total offense. Harrison, who is listed as a receiver on the Shrine Bowl roster, has led the Wolverines to a 7-0 record as a quarterback and defensive back.

This year’s game will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School. Berkeley head coach Dr. Jerry Brown is set to lead the South Carolina team.