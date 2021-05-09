NURSES 2021: Rachael White knew early 'nursing was my destiny'

The nomination: Rachael White has had a major impact on Stacy Peek’s life.
Peek says, “Witnessing the high level of love and compassion that she shows to every single patient she encounters has been a true inspiration to me and has in my opinion set the bar for what I feel an outstanding nurse should be. Not only is Rachael the only RN on staff, but she also serves as the office manager for Dr. Willie B. Louis’ practice, working 60-plus hours a week.”
Peek goes on to say, “Rachael chose this career path not for job security, but instead for her to have the opportunity to utilize her God-given ability to love others and care for them in a way that very few people do. She possesses critical communication skills that enable her to provide efficient and safer care for every patient as well as the unique ability to empathize with each patient and treat them as she would want to be treated by taking a 'person-centered' care approach rather than a 'routine' approach.
"When I think of Rachel, I am reminded of the parable of 'The Good Samaritan' found in the Gospel of Luke, in the way that anyone she encounters is shown love and compassion just as Jesus taught us.”
Rachael White: "I have been married for 28 years to Alex White. We have one daughter, Amber, who is a biology major at Clemson University. My husband teaches high school math at Gray Collegiate in West Columbia.
"I graduated from OC Tech in 1992. I have been a registered nurse for 29 years. In the first 10 years of my nursing career, I worked at the Regional Medical Center, Lexington Medical Center and for the Visiting Nurses Association.
"For the past 19 years, I have worked for Dr. Willie B. Louis, where I am his RN and office manager. I am also certified and perform podiatry services in his office.
"Needless to say, there is never a dull moment! I am proud to be a nurse and I embrace the challenges of being a registered nurse, especially in the middle of a pandemic.
"I also work at the Orangeburg YMCA, where I teach group exercise, specifically indoor cycling, and have done so for 12 years.
Why did you want to be a nurse? "I find great joy in helping others. I feel very blessed and fortunate to have known from such an early age that nursing was my destiny.
"I shared this with my guidance counselor in high school. That was Orangeburg-Wilkinson in 1988. She was very helpful and placed me in the classes I needed to make my dream come true. I was a certified nursing assistant as a high school junior. Then I was accepted into the Summer Enrichment Program at the Regional Medical Center and stayed on as a nursing student tech while I went through the ADN program at OCtech. By the time I was 19, I was a registered nurse."
Memorable events: "Every day is a challenge. We have to find humor when and where we can to keep our sanity. Humor is good for the soul."
What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "The challenge/reward is to get the patients what they need. The goal every day is to do what we can to provide quality care and patient satisfaction."
What does the future hold? "Medicine is constantly changing Every day we learn and grow. We cannot be afraid of the future. We just have to take one day at the time. Nurses are patient advocates and that takes many roles, and a holistic approach."
Nursing during the pandemic: "The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged nurses to be stronger and work harder than ever before. We have to support each other, our work team and patient mentally, physically and spiritually. We have to use our resources more than ever to keep everyone, as well as ourselves, safe and healthy."