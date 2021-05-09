NURSES 2021: Rachael White knew early 'nursing was my destiny'

The nomination: Rachael White has had a major impact on Stacy Peek’s life.

Peek says, “Witnessing the high level of love and compassion that she shows to every single patient she encounters has been a true inspiration to me and has in my opinion set the bar for what I feel an outstanding nurse should be. Not only is Rachael the only RN on staff, but she also serves as the office manager for Dr. Willie B. Louis’ practice, working 60-plus hours a week.”

Peek goes on to say, “Rachael chose this career path not for job security, but instead for her to have the opportunity to utilize her God-given ability to love others and care for them in a way that very few people do. She possesses critical communication skills that enable her to provide efficient and safer care for every patient as well as the unique ability to empathize with each patient and treat them as she would want to be treated by taking a 'person-centered' care approach rather than a 'routine' approach.

"When I think of Rachel, I am reminded of the parable of 'The Good Samaritan' found in the Gospel of Luke, in the way that anyone she encounters is shown love and compassion just as Jesus taught us.”