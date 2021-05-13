Numbers 10 and 11 Downing Street

South started with eight top tricks: one spade (given the first trick), two hearts, three diamonds and two clubs. He was hoping for overtricks if the clubs would run. However, those hopes were dashed when East discarded on the second round. Still, he might have survived, except that East applied the Rule of Eleven to the opening lead: 11 minus 7 is 4. So, there were four spades above the seven in the dummy, the East hand and declarer's hand combined. And East had seen all four. So, West's suit was ready to run. Also, from the auction West was known to have started with five or six spades. But West did not know who held the spade queen. If South had begun with K-Q-x of spades, West had to try to get East on lead for a spade play through declarer. To clarify matters for his partner, East discarded the spade queen.