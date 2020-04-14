Now presumptive nominee, Biden backed by Graham challenger

COLUMBIA — Democrat Jaime Harrison has picked up backing from several who were among the 2020 presidential field in his challenge to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, and now he's endorsing his choice for the White House - although admittedly the only Democratic candidate still in the race.

On Tuesday, Harrison - a Democratic Party stalwart who serves as an associate chairman with the Democratic National Committee - officially threw his backing behind Joe Biden, calling the former vice president "a longtime friend to the people of South Carolina" who as president "will continue to be an indispensable ally in making South Carolina a healthier and more vibrant place to live and raise a family."

Harrison's official endorsement, in a news release from the Biden campaign, comes a day after Biden and former rival Bernie Sanders appeared in a joint, albeit socially distant, online announcement, in which the Vermont senator encouraged his progressive supporters to rally behind the presumptive Democratic nominee in an urgent bid to defeat President Donald Trump. Sanders dropped out of the race last week.

The announcement came as no surprise from a leading Democrat in South Carolina, where Biden's Feb. 29 primary victory - following a pivotal endorsement from House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn - served as a springboard for his march toward the nomination.