Now is not a good time for a big wedding

DEAR HARRIETTE: Why do men do annoying things that they know bother us? I can tell my boyfriend something that I do not like or how to do something, and it's like he makes it his job to do the opposite! I tell him not to leave his dirty clothes on the floor but put them in the hamper, I tell him every day, and every day I find his clothes on the floor. He loves mushrooms on his pizza. Then when he orders pizza, he gets mushrooms on the whole pizza. Then, I don't want to eat the pizza. I'm not sure if other men are like this. I don't know if it is because he is selfish or if he is just forgetful. Am I the only person who feels like men are working against me? -- Annoying Men