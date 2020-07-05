Nothing broken about single-parent homes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: I am really tired of all this negative news about "broken" families. I raised my two children, and we were not "broken." It is time for single parents (mostly mothers) to band together. I could have made three times as much as I did had I taken those jobs that took me away from my children. We just lived on what I made, not on what we wanted.

However, I was home every night; saw that they did their homework and knew how to clean the house and do laundry; took them to Sunday school and church every Sunday; taught them how to be kind, helpful and honest. When you are a single parent, it is your responsibility to do many of the things that two parents do. Mothers can pool hours with children, swapping time in order to not have to hire babysitters. Just do not give up. It is a 24/7 job, 365 days a year for 20 years. As a parent, you owe it to your children.

Many of the children from two-parent homes never had the sleepovers, pizza parties and ball games that I did. Do not have children if you do not consider that you may become a one-parent family and are not ready to do 250% of what two-parent families can but may not do. My children were NOT from a "broken" home. -- Not From a Broken Home