Notes on narcissism

Dear Readers: The issue of dealing with a narcissist in the family struck a chord and prompted a number of letters offering insights and advice. Most were pretty disheartening because narcissists rarely change. Here are two interesting ones:

Dear Annie: This is a message to the sister in distress because of the abusive behavior of her sister-in-law. I speak as a registered nurse who has encountered similar situations.

Certainly, the difficult sister-in-law has trust and control issues, and she is manipulative. Many traits you described are clinically characteristic of a narcissistic personality disorder. Therapy is seldom successful in long-term change.

The key is the brother. He is the one who needs help and support. The reason is that long-term suppression of himself can lead to depression. This can even result in explosive anger -- from repressed feelings and emasculating treatment by his wife over time. There are many red flags in this abusive home. -- Serious Situation

Dear Serious: Thank you for your insights and suggestions. Let's hope the brother can find help and courage from therapy.