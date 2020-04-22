Not wanting daughter around toxic household

Dear Annie: I know of a situation that I think needs to be addressed but I'm not sure how. My 15-year-old daughter has a friend, "Dawn." Dawn's mom, "Lucy," married a widow, "Reba," two years ago. Reba sold her home and bought a house with Lucy at Lucy's suggestion. Reba is probably in her early to mid-60s; Lucy is much younger.

Lucy talks to my daughter about how they use Reba. All they have to do is ask for something or imply they want something, and they know that Reba will get it, because if Reba even thinks about denying them, they completely shut her out and none of the family will speak to her for days. What my daughter understands is Reba is now in a position where she cannot move out because she put all of her money into the house they bought. Dawn says her mom will not even consider selling the house to give Reba her money back. Maybe Dawn's moms will read this and know that people know what is going on. I would appreciate your take on this and any suggestions. -- Concerned in Vestavia

Dear Concerned: Stop letting your daughter spend time at that house, as she shouldn't learn from that kind of example. Continue to let Dawn come to your house, so that hopefully she can learn from yours. All the rest is the family's business, for better or worse. Leave it be.