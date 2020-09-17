Not loving the likes

Dear Annie: My boyfriend follows more than 3,000 people on Instagram. And almost all of them are women. It didn't bother me when we first started dating, because I figured that now that he had a girlfriend, he'd stop investing so much time in looking at women.

A few months into our relationship, he was showing me something on his profile when I caught a glimpse of a notification indicating that he had commented on a girl's photo. I asked him about it. He tried to play it off. Of course, I remembered the girl's username and looked up her profile. I was surprised to see that he had "liked" and commented on a lot of her pics. And he said some flirty things to her are things that he also said to me.

I confronted him. I said that I get it: Men look at women. I mean, hello -- it's Instagram. And I even said it wouldn't bother me if he just "liked" their photos. But to comment with a bunch of flirtatious emojis is disrespectful. It makes me look like a fool because these women know that we're dating. So, he said that he'd stop.