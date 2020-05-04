Not good for anyone

WASHINGTON -- It is time to ask once again, in all seriousness, whether the president of the United States is of sound mind.

Even by his own standards, President Donald Trump's ranting and raving on Twitter have been bizarre and disturbing. I know there are commentators who see his eruptions as some kind of genius-level communications strategy, a way of bonding himself to his loyal base by sending messages at dog-whistle frequencies others cannot hear. Others justify these tantrums as a way for an embattled president to blow off steam. But there is a simpler and more disturbing interpretation: What you see is what you get.

And what we got a week ago Sunday was a whole lot of crazy. It's not good for the country, and it doesn't seem very good for the president, either.

The president opened the floodgates holding back a reservoir of grievance on Sunday afternoon with the claim that "people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history." Over the course of three tweets, it emerged that he was angry about an article in the New York Times -- a paper he claims not to read -- questioning his work ethic during the pandemic.