NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Historic Bank of North safe donated to town

The men, with a good bit of effort because of the weight of the safe, even with the wheeled cart, moved it out of the bank, down a brick walkway, and to a paved easement in front of the bank where the moving truck was parked. The pavement was uneven in front of First Citizens Bank, however, so one of the men had to move the moving truck to the side parking lot. Police Chief Lin Shirer eventually helped block the side parking lot with a patrol vehicle while Pena and his two assistants wheeled the big cart with the heavy safe to the truck where they could finally load it on the lift, put it in the truck, and take it on to town hall.