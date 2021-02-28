NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Historic Bank of North safe donated to town

NORTH – Mayor Julius Jones announced during the North Town Council meeting earlier this month that the town would be receiving a special piece of local banking history from the closing First Citizens Bank of North.
Jones said a historic safe from the old Bank of North was displayed in the lobby of First Citizens.
Jones said that sometime before the meeting, he inquired if the town could obtain this particular piece of town history, and First Citizens agreed to give the safe to the town and pay to have it moved to the town hall. It was moved there on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Ben Pena, senior project manager with All American Relocation + Office Solutions, and his crew from Charlotte, North Carolina, moved the safe on a special wheeled car from inside the bank to a moving truck, which was scheduled to transport the safe.
The safe, painted with letters indicating that it once belonged to the Bank of North, was like a miniaturized antique diving bell or gigantic steel cannon ball but with a rectangular solid bottom attached and was painted with the words, “Manganese Steel Victor Patents” and was also labeled with “The Victor Safe & Lock Company – Cincinnati, Ohio.” According to several sources online, the safe could date to the early 1900s.
A crew of three men, counting Pena, used a special wheeled cart which can hold thousands of pounds to transport the safe to a moving truck with a lift.
Pena said, “The lift on the truck is a 4,000 pound lift. The safe probably weighs around 1,500 pounds.”
The men, with a good bit of effort because of the weight of the safe, even with the wheeled cart, moved it out of the bank, down a brick walkway, and to a paved easement in front of the bank where the moving truck was parked. The pavement was uneven in front of First Citizens Bank, however, so one of the men had to move the moving truck to the side parking lot. Police Chief Lin Shirer eventually helped block the side parking lot with a patrol vehicle while Pena and his two assistants wheeled the big cart with the heavy safe to the truck where they could finally load it on the lift, put it in the truck, and take it on to town hall.
Pena and Shirer both stated that several methods were going to be used to protect the relatively new faux-wood vinyl at town hall from getting too scraped or partially destroyed by the heavy safe.
The historic safe will be on display for citizens at North Town Hall now that it has been moved.