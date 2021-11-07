North holds drive-through treat event

On Halloween night, the town of North held a drive-through treat event with no tricks. It was a combination effort on behalf of the North Police and Fire departments. Town residents donated the candy for the event that was held on the town square complete with police and fire personnel handing out candies and coloring books. Approximately 350 bags of candy were handed out.

North police officer and school resource officer Candice Stone held her young son, Taymen, in her arms while giving out treats at the first of two stops.

“It was a great time enjoyed by all," said North Police Chief Lin Shirer. "It is good to see the police and fire departments involved in the community together. Special thanks to everyone who donated candy for the event.”

Larry Huffman of North Fire Department helped organize the event. He dressed in firefighting gear and joyfully handed out candy to eager children in vehicles.

“I recently helped with fire safety at Dover Elementary School, and I get so much joy in seeing the children’s faces light up with excitement while also educating them on fire and home safety,” said Huffman.

The town organizers plan on making this an annual event on the town square.

“We used the event to create a safe environment for children and families while promoting fire and home safety through brochures we also handed out," said North Fire Chief Christopher Livingston. "It is nice to see such a good turnout and first responder agencies working together to better our town and community.”

