Nola's gem lifts Phillies over Braves 2-1

On Sunday, he was effective early, getting light contact and strikeouts against a Braves lineup that had romped to 15 runs and 17 hits on Saturday night.

"That's why he's one of the better ones in the game," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "That was a good game. That's an old-fashioned pitchers' duel. You don't see that too often."

Eleven of Atlanta's first 12 outs came from either strikeouts or plays made by Philadelphia infielders.

"It all started with the location of his fastball and it was really good today," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.

The biggest challenge for Nola came in the seventh. Riley lead off with a double to the gap in left-center field. However, he was unable to score when Segura's diving stop and throw robbed Dansby Swanson of a hit for the first out of the inning. Nola got Abraham Almonte to pop out to shallow left, and Guillermo Heredia's groundout to third ended the threat.

"That play was unbelievable," Nola said. "That play gave me a chance to get out of the inning."