No word for the loss of a child

Dear Annie: Reading your column on grieving, I was reminded of a quote I read regarding a parent's grief upon losing a child. Perhaps this would be helpful.
"A wife who loses a husband is called a widow. A husband who loses a wife is called a widower. A child who loses their parents is called an orphan. There is no word for a parent who loses a child. That's how awful the loss is."
This is to remind those who admonish, "Get over it, already." They are not at all helpful! -- A Grieving Reader in NY
Dear Grieving Reader in NY: Thank you for sharing this beautiful quote. May it bring some comfort to others who have lost a child.
Dear Annie: I was touched by the wisdom in your response to "Bitter." Confession is good for the soul. My first impression was that the woman is so self-absorbed that she is dangerous to her family's ongoing dynamics. But your answer recognized and acknowledged her personal hurt and addressed it gracefully so a positive redirection could be introduced.
I am writing this to applaud the wisdom demonstrated in your thoughtful and thought-provoking column and very kind response to her. It was a blessing to read it. -- Happy Reader
Dear Happy Reader: Thank you for your incredibly kind words. I am printing your letter to highlight the importance of trying to give people the benefit of the doubt -- and offering love and acceptance instead of judgment.
Dear Annie: Recently, you responded to a question regarding whether to go to a rescue organization or a breeder for a husky puppy. Your response included a reference to Petfinder. Another good resource for rescued animals is the Rescue Me Pet Foundation. They have a wide variety of animal types and of breeds of each animal type. If one organization can't help, perhaps the other can. I applaud you for encouraging the adoption of rescued pets. -- Rex Rescuer
Dear Rescuer: Thank you for your suggestions.
Dear Annie: The end of 1998 was horrible for me. I lost my father in November to cancer, and in December, I lost my 50-year-old husband to heart issues.
What has gotten me through all these years has been to think positively and to surround myself with everything positive: my favorite music, my favorite colors in clothing, my most positive friends and, especially, my family.
I have also gone back to church and am very involved in many different projects. -- Tips to Cope
Dear Tips to Cope: Thank you for sharing what has supported you through your grief.