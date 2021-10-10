No surprise: Brewers choose Peralta to face Braves' Anderson

"I've been working these last few days," Peralta said. That work included warming up in the bullpen in the eighth inning of Game 1 on Friday.

"For me, that helped a lot because my arm felt a lot better after that day," Peralta said.

Peralta, 25, has appeared in only one postseason game, pitching three scoreless innings in relief against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 NL Championship Series.

Anderson, 23, has the edge over Peralta in postseason experience. He is 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four postseason games. He started in Game 7 of last season's NL Championship Series loss to the Dodgers, allowing two runs in three innings.

Anderson said the playoff experience should have a calming effect on Monday's start.

"I think I'll be a little bit more comfortable," Anderson said. "There's not going to be those first-time nerves kind of because I did go through it last year. And I got that experience. So I think it's going to be just channeling that energy from the crowd and not getting too overhyped."

Anderson was 9-5 with a 3.58 ERA this season. A highlight came when he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of a 5-1 win at Milwaukee on May 15.