No room offered

Dear Annie: I am a widow, 78 years old. I have a daughter who's been married for 30 years or more, no children. Next month, we have several family get-togethers planned for a weekend out of town. My daughter and I had planned to travel together for the events. She lives a bit closer to where these events will take place, so the plan is for me to get to her city the night before, and then we'll travel together the next day. Well, it seems that my daughter expected me to stay in a motel. She has a large home, including a guest room and bathroom.

I made the decision to ask her if I had done something to offend her. I haven't seen her since Christmas due to COVID-19. I couldn't think of anything I might have done to offend her since then. She replied that her house was not presentable for me to visit, and that's why she didn't invite me to stay there. She has known about the events for several weeks. If she truly wanted me to stay with her, then she had time to prepare. I think she used that as an excuse.