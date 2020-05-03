No return to normal

Suffice to say, I'm a rules gal. Oh, I'll sometimes merge without hitting the blinker -- or occasionally toss a beer can into the regular trash -- but when it comes to plagues, I'm all in. The family obsessive-compulsive gene did not skip my mother's womb while I was in residence. My paws are so dry from hundreds of 20-second scrubbings, I could sand a barn bare-handed. My front hall table, once a display of rare objects and heavy books, is now a repository for masks, gloves, medicinal sprays and gels.

Experts who study such things say it takes about 66 days to form a new (good) habit. Not surprisingly, you can form a bad one in two days. Having been following The Rules now for about nine weeks, my pandemic persona is fully formed and unlikely to change until my right arm has been punctured with a COVID-19 vaccine.

My cohort of friends and family report likewise. Which probably means that some percentage of the population will be masked and gloved indefinitely, uncomfortable with more change until whatever future awaits us unfolds. It is probably only fair to report that my masks have a pink fringe stapled along the top.

Generalizations are, needless to say, a columnist's last resort, but I feel safe in predicting that normal isn't coming back, at least not as we've defined it before. Germany is installing mask vending machines. Etiquette books may soon feature social distancing as good manners. Sanitizers undoubtedly will be repackaged in amulets, charms and decorative bottles. It's likely that first dates on Zoom have already become a Best Practice. The world changes. We learn and adapt. Most of us survive. The rule breakers will always be with us. But it would be much more helpful if everyone would play by the rules a while longer. Every life depends on it.

South Carolinian and Pulitzer Prize winner Kathleen Parker's email address is kathleenparker@washpost.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0