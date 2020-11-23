No plastic planet, please

I have mental health problems, and my whole family knows this, yet I get up every two hours with the baby and still have to get up at 5 a.m. to get everyone ready for school.

The purpose of my moving in with my mom was to help me out because my husband died. Annie, am I being entitled, or is it OK to ask for help? -- Young Mommy

Dear Mommy: No, you are not being entitled, and YES, you should ask for help. You have trauma from losing your husband and have three children under the age of 5. Of course you need help. In fact, if your mom and siblings won't help you out, they are being entitled. "It takes a village to raise a child" is an African proverb that means it takes a community effort for children to grow up in a safe and healthy environment, and that definitely applies here.

You also mentioned that you have mental health problems. Ask for more help -- from your mom and siblings but also from your church or community. You could also seek support through government programs including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Best of luck to you and your family.

