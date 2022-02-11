No more veiling racism

WASHINGTON -- If the Republican Party has any sort of platform these days, it appears to involve stoking white grievance and opposing even modest steps to foster diversity.

That's not a partisan argument; I'm just noting what Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and a few of his colleagues are saying about President Joe Biden's promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. On his podcast, "Verdict With Ted Cruz," the senator called Biden's pledge "offensive."

"The fact that he's willing to make a promise at the outset, that it must be a Black woman, I got to say that's offensive," Cruz said. "You know, Black women are, what, 6% of the U.S. population? He's saying to 94% of Americans, 'I don't give a damn about you. You are ineligible.'"

Cruz went on to argue that promising to nominate a Black woman was, somehow, "actually an insult to Black women." I'd like to see what data he's relying on to support that claim. I happen to know quite a few Black women -- my wife, my sister, lots of other family members, many friends, co-workers and acquaintances -- and not a single one has expressed to me the slightest sense of being insulted. I've heard reactions of joy and pride but not a scintilla of outrage.

Eventually, Cruz got to his real point: He claimed Biden is saying that "if you're a white guy, tough luck. If you're a white woman, tough luck. You don't qualify."

And there you have it. Republicans no longer accidentally say the quiet part out loud; they shout it from the rooftops -- or at least preach it on their podcasts.

This sort of thing is hardly unprecedented. In 1990, Republican Sen. Jesse Helms of North Carolina -- a strident opponent of civil rights legislation and measures to dismantle racial segregation -- faced a tough re-election campaign against Democratic challenger Harvey Gantt, who is Black. Helms ran a notorious television ad that shows the hands of a white man as he opens, reads and crumples a letter rejecting his job application. "You needed that job, and you were the best qualified," the voice-over narrator says. "But they had to give it to a minority because of a racial quota. Is that really fair?"

Helms won re-election, but the ad was widely attacked at the time as an outrageous appeal to white racial animus. In subsequent years, Republicans were circumspect and at least paid lip service to the idea of diversity. GOP senators even voted unanimously in 2006 to reauthorize the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act. But since Donald Trump came on the scene and made our politics once again a safe space for unabashed racism, many Republicans have gone back to basics.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., has said that any Black woman Biden nominates would be the "beneficiary" of affirmative action -- demonstrating that he has not the slightest idea how affirmative action works or even what it means. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, has said that Biden's pledge was "typical of this administration, which has been the most race-obsessed, gender-obsessed. ... I mean, this is a hard woke left administration." No, I don't have any idea what "hard woke left" is supposed to be besides word salad.

You know what sounds "race-obsessed, gender-obsessed" to me? The fact that of the 115 justices on the Supreme Court since its creation in 1789, 108 have been white men.

The one prominent Republican who has said something reasonable about Biden's pledge is, of all people, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham of South Carolina. "Put me in the camp of making sure the court and other institutions look like America," Graham said. "I believe there are plenty of qualified African American women, conservative and liberal, that could go onto the court."

Graham is right, as Cruz, Hawley, Wicker and other Republicans should understand -- because it's not rocket science. Diversity is not about taking anything away from white people. It's about giving opportunity to supremely talented and qualified Black people, Latinos, women and others who have faced historical and ongoing discrimination. And diversity is not something you do once and then forget about. It is a process, something you keep working at, something you make a habit.

I suspect that most Republican senators do understand diversity. But Cruz, Hawley, Wicker and others -- including even Susan Collins, R-Maine, who said she would welcome a Black woman on the high court, but then weirdly said that Biden's promise was "clumsy at best" -- evidently believe there is political capital to be gained by portraying White people as being victimized by people of color.

I used to think the GOP had left Jesse Helms behind. Today, however, he would be proud.

Orangeburg native and Pulitzer Prize winner Eugene Robinson's email address is eugenerobinson@washpost.com.

