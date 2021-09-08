No more unity in crisis

The result is that cases of COVID-19 are soaring throughout the South as students are returning to classrooms for what everyone hoped would be a normal school year. Because the coronavirus does not respect state lines, political grandstanding by the likes of Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas have created a problem for the whole nation that could have been substantially mitigated -- and undermine Biden's ability to forge a national front in the fight against the virus.

Because the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is so much more contagious and virulent than the original strain, it turns out that those of us who responsibly got vaccinated may soon need booster shots. Biden and his aides have patiently explained that as the virus evolves and our understanding of how it works improves, our public health response must change accordingly. But they have to deliver this message to an audience poisoned not just by bogus cures and preventatives, but also by misinformation.

I'm hoping that recovery from the widespread damage caused by a Category 4 hurricane is one task that can still escape being politicized. Even if the arguments about the role climate change plays in intensifying tropical cyclones continue to be venomous, the Louisiana communities that Ida destroyed need to be rebuilt now.

"Not everything can go smoothly, but we will continue to get the job done," the senior Biden administration official said. Even if that's wishful thinking, forging ahead with the tasks at hand strikes me as the only reasonable way to proceed. Perhaps someday, this country will regain the ability -- and the willingness -- to unite at times of crisis and pull together as one. For now, if the Biden administration has to work alone, so be it. The job will be harder. But it has to be done.

